Utah Retirement Systems Has $51.44 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,003,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.8% of Utah Retirement Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $51,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,634 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pfizer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,340,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,741,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,573 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,150,472,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,479,407,000 after acquiring an additional 317,858 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.57. 12,866,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,570,605. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $217.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 38.46%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

