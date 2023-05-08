Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Stryker were worth $15,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $571,173.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,593.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $571,173.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,593.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stryker Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.86.

SYK traded up $2.94 on Monday, hitting $287.65. 487,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,165. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.42. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $306.56. The firm has a market cap of $109.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Stories

