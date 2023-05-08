Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 0.6% of Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $39,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.21.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVGO traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $629.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,846. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $625.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $574.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $648.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.68 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 61.93%.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

