Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,600 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 171,032 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $22,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,459,814 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $458,735,000 after buying an additional 588,794 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.02, for a total transaction of $247,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $19,863,188.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.02, for a total value of $247,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,863,188.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $424,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,408 shares in the company, valued at $10,414,487.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,206 shares of company stock worth $8,761,997. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce Stock Up 0.0 %

Several research firms have commented on CRM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

CRM traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $197.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,686,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,846,000. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.27. The company has a market capitalization of $193.82 billion, a PE ratio of 940.95, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $200.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.