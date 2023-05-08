Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,800 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 199,057 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $21,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

QCOM traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.38. 4,668,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,493,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.30%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

