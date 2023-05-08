Utah Retirement Systems Sells 2,100 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $19,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.42. 2,430,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,932,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.92.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.72%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $1,038,200.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,607,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

