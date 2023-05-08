Utah Retirement Systems Sells 3,600 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $27,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 295,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,005,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 39,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $68.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,918,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,970,084. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.58 and its 200 day moving average is $72.59. The company has a market cap of $143.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 66.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.43.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

