Utah Retirement Systems Sells 600 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Chubb were worth $16,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $199.96. The stock had a trading volume of 934,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.43. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The firm has a market cap of $82.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.54.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

