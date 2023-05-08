Vale (NYSE:VALE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Vale from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vale from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vale from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Vale stock opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average is $16.00. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. Vale had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 38.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.3542 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Vale by 125.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vale by 7.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Vale by 28.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Vale by 55.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 151,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 54,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vale in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

