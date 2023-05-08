Vancity Investment Management Ltd Acquires 15,821 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 225,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,821 shares during the quarter. CarMax accounts for approximately 2.1% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in CarMax were worth $13,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMX. Wedbush increased their price target on CarMax from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.40.

KMX traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.78. 303,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,356,306. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.39 and its 200 day moving average is $66.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $106.24.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

