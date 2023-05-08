Vancity Investment Management Ltd Has $3.25 Million Position in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,372 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 45,684 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd owned 0.09% of Enviva worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Enviva during the first quarter worth $2,229,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enviva during the first quarter worth $518,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Enviva during the first quarter worth $103,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Enviva during the first quarter worth $29,740,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Enviva by 15.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Enviva

In other news, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing acquired 5,000 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $38,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,003 shares in the company, valued at $114,772.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enviva Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on EVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Enviva from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Enviva from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Enviva from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enviva to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Enviva from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

Shares of EVA traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,979,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,352. The company has a market cap of $712.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.61. Enviva Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $80.65.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $239.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.54 million. Enviva had a negative return on equity of 51.64% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Enviva Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enviva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.905 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 34.35%. Enviva’s dividend payout ratio is currently -99.45%.

Enviva Company Profile

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

