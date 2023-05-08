Vancity Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,096 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 1.7% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $125,514,000 after buying an additional 115,862 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $36,192,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Huber Research started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.85.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS traded up $3.25 on Monday, hitting $103.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,403,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,152,568. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $189.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

