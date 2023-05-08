Vancity Investment Management Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,709 shares during the quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Centene were worth $7,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 5,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Centene by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.63. 300,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,844,385. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. Centene’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James E. Murray bought 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $494,775.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO James E. Murray bought 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $494,775.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 46,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,605 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

