Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Boosted by Interactive Financial Advisors

Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 8.7% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $14,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $155.91. 495,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,498. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $160.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.16.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.