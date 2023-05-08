Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Shares Sold by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 471,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 246,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,108,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC now owns 202,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 192,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 147,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 34,861 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

VSGX stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.53. 76,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

