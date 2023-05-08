Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Acquired by Independent Order of Foresters

Independent Order of Foresters raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Independent Order of Foresters’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Independent Order of Foresters’ holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,465,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 468,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,741,000 after buying an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,200,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,050,000 after buying an additional 37,279 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $210,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VFH traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.96. The stock had a trading volume of 183,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,581. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $72.96 and a 12 month high of $90.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.