Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $63.77

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.77 and last traded at $63.66, with a volume of 125682 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.56.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Lansing Street Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 598.7% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 221.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

