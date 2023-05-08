Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) is Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,666 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises about 9.7% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $22,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VPL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 21,080.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,267 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,722,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,087 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2,422.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,334,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,661,000 after buying an additional 1,281,719 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 147.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 948,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,486,000 after buying an additional 564,895 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 652.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 629,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,579,000 after buying an additional 545,420 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

VPL traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.00. The stock had a trading volume of 185,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.95. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $70.66.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

