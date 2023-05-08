Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stock Position Increased by Aufman Associates Inc

Aufman Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Aufman Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $188.94. 24,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,679. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $163.55 and a 1 year high of $209.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

