Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.74. 60,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,572. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

