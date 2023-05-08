Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.7% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.35. 2,696,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,718,618. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.58. The firm has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $102.37.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

