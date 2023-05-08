Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Holdings Decreased by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,146,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,780,000 after acquiring an additional 32,780 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,115,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,734,000 after buying an additional 12,675 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 841,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,211,000 after buying an additional 29,665 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 694,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,473,000 after buying an additional 41,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 482,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,676,000 after buying an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VBK traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $212.64. 31,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,369. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.11 and a 200 day moving average of $211.88. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $237.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.