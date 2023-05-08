Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by TPB Wealth Advisors

TPB Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5,093.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,497 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of TPB Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. TPB Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $378.80. 1,663,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,764,614. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.25. The company has a market cap of $287.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $396.89.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

