Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,806,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 919,705 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.38% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $985,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,817,000 after acquiring an additional 526,492 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,765,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,443,000 after buying an additional 806,085 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,989,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,585,000 after buying an additional 217,886 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,731,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,171,000 after buying an additional 423,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,583,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,108,000 after buying an additional 165,988 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $378.73. The company had a trading volume of 824,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,753,996. The company has a market cap of $287.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $396.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $370.79 and a 200 day moving average of $365.25.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

