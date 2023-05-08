Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Boosted by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,331 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,420,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,438,000 after acquiring an additional 173,736 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,153,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,338,000 after purchasing an additional 143,090 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,336,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,800,000 after purchasing an additional 227,072 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,540,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,659,000 after buying an additional 205,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,793,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,909,000 after acquiring an additional 20,683 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.31. The company had a trading volume of 880,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,913. The firm has a market cap of $100.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.00 and a 200-day moving average of $140.27. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.