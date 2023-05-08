Vantage Financial Partners LLC Acquires 22,447 Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,447 shares during the period. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF makes up about 5.3% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $8,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDC. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 647,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,200,000 after buying an additional 65,165 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 239,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 59.7% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 65,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 24,569 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 56,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,488,000.

Shares of CDC stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.46. The stock had a trading volume of 18,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,749. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.78. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $57.22 and a 12 month high of $72.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1,194.23 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s payout ratio is presently -4,159.42%.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

