Vantage Financial Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthstar Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $252.08. The stock had a trading volume of 465,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,800. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $267.61. The company has a market capitalization of $82.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.53.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

