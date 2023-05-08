Vantage Financial Partners LLC Has $224,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.78. 385,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,253. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $55.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

