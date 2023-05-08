Vantage Financial Partners LLC Takes $499,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November makes up approximately 0.3% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNOV. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 23,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BATS BNOV traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,066 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.08 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.68.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.