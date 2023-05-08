Vectors Research Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Vectors Research Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Okta by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Okta during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Okta by 105.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $180,136.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,690.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $180,136.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,690.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $34,889.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,818.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,473 shares of company stock valued at $533,244 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta Price Performance

Okta stock traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.96. The company had a trading volume of 691,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,011. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.16. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Okta in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Okta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.71.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.