Vectors Research Management LLC Invests $219,000 in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 57,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.9% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 130,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,046,000 after acquiring an additional 17,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,503,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE DGX traded down $2.34 on Monday, hitting $134.17. 61,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.02. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $158.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.