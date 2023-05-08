Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,552 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.06% of Veeva Systems worth $15,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEEV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,035,000 after purchasing an additional 119,298 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Veeva Systems by 6.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,393,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,805,000 after acquiring an additional 563,361 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 19.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,922,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,527,000 after acquiring an additional 951,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,911,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,999,000 after purchasing an additional 20,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,148,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,196,000 after purchasing an additional 572,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.39.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $1,785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $1,785,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 12,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,277. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $179.10 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $232.26. The stock has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 59.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.18 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

