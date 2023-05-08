Velas Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $910,387.36 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 7th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $37.75 million and approximately $910,387.36 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00056683 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00038145 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00018957 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000240 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005962 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000969 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,447,497,896 coins and its circulating supply is 2,447,497,892 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.