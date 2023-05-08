Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.90-3.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VTR. StockNews.com started coverage on Ventas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.92.

Ventas Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE VTR traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.44. 2,487,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,494. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -395.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. Ventas has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $58.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ventas will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,500.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 118.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth $204,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

