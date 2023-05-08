Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) shares were down 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.29 and last traded at $22.29. Approximately 51,042 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 701,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VCYT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Veracyte from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut Veracyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Veracyte Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.56 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $749,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,689.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Veracyte by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Veracyte by 2.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in Veracyte by 4.6% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 14,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Veracyte by 13.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Veracyte by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

See Also

