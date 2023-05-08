Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Rating Reiterated by 888

888 reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

VRSK has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $212.17.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $210.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 65.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $211.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.63 and a 200-day moving average of $181.72.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.50%.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,056 shares of company stock worth $2,904,589. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $268,659,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,058,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,629,000 after buying an additional 578,564 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 395,317.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 569,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 569,257 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

