Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Receives $46.82 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.82.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock opened at $37.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $52.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verizon Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Further Reading

