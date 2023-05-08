Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 23,659 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $9,565,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,739 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 20,841 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 312,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,318,000 after buying an additional 102,186 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.63. 4,846,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,773,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $52.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.71.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

