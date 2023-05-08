Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) PT Lowered to C$20.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VET. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$26.67.

Vermilion Energy Trading Up 4.3 %

TSE:VET opened at C$16.80 on Thursday. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$15.48 and a twelve month high of C$39.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.88. The company has a market cap of C$2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.92.

Vermilion Energy Announces Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$842.69 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 2.7272727 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vermilion Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Lars William Glemser sold 19,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.60, for a total value of C$340,973.51. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

