Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.50

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $22.46, with a volume of 338098 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VKTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawson Macartney sold 20,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $415,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Viking Therapeutics news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 41,242 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $659,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawson Macartney sold 20,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $415,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 720,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,598,069. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 67,835 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after purchasing an additional 27,971 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 312,377 shares during the period. 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

