Virgin Galactic Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 36,232 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 35% compared to the average volume of 26,797 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPCE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised Virgin Galactic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Virgin Galactic Trading Up 12.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SPCE traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,334,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,577,622. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Virgin Galactic has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $8.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.58.

Institutional Trading of Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 21,632.87% and a negative return on equity of 80.14%. The company’s revenue was up 800.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 416,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 21,145 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter worth about $61,000. AtonRa Partners lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 5.2% in the first quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 56,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 132,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at about $457,000. 32.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

Featured Articles

