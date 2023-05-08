Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Viridian Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.41). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.78% and a negative net margin of 7,329.23%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Viridian Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Viridian Therapeutics Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $26.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.93 and a current ratio of 12.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.18. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $39.00.

Insider Activity at Viridian Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Viridian Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Scott Dunseth Myers bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.15 per share, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,447,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Scott Dunseth Myers acquired 5,500 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 255,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,447,825. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 29,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total value of $871,256.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRDN. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,985,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,172,000 after acquiring an additional 723,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 39.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,653,000 after purchasing an additional 559,238 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 31.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,856,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,083,000 after purchasing an additional 445,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $5,355,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRDN has been the subject of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.