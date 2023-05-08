Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s 7th Largest Position

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,184 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 10,709 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.5% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $54,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $166,188,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Visa by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $98,953,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,671 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,080. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Stock Performance

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.96.

Shares of V traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $232.86. 893,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,160,051. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

