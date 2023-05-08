VIZIO (VZIO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $533.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. VIZIO’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect VIZIO to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VZIO stock opened at $8.36 on Monday. VIZIO has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $13.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -835.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.23.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZIO. Stephens decreased their target price on VIZIO from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on VIZIO from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in VIZIO by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,466,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in VIZIO by 588.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 847,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 724,541 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in VIZIO by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,702,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 573,233 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in VIZIO by 717.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 458,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,886,000. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

