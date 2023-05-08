Vroom (VRM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Vroom to post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $209.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.73 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a negative return on equity of 70.90%. On average, analysts expect Vroom to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VRM opened at $0.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $115.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Vroom has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $2.76.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 22.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,424 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

