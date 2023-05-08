Wanchain (WAN) Price Down 10.4% This Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Wanchain has a market cap of $41.74 million and approximately $792,690.21 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wanchain has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000767 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00055617 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00038687 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019318 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000240 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00005953 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,514,271 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.