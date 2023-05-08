Wanchain (WAN) Trading 10.1% Lower Over Last Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $42.61 million and approximately $696,093.08 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00056610 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00039426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00019658 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000972 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,514,274 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.