WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys 9,698 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,698 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bancorp makes up about 1.5% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned about 4.03% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $32,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 185,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,761,000 after buying an additional 27,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of WASH traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.71. 54,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,995. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $55.93. The company has a market cap of $419.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.28 and its 200 day moving average is $42.47.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $82.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.10 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 23.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 57.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Constance A. Howes purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.01 per share, for a total transaction of $55,012.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,113.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

Further Reading

