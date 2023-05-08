WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $16.69 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,989 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $16,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,158,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,039,839. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.32.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

