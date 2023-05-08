WASHINGTON TRUST Co Lowers Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 62,466 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,442,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $675,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,309 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 16,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.37.

Insider Activity

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,197 shares of company stock worth $6,659,607 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.49. The company had a trading volume of 642,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,231,903. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.27 and its 200 day moving average is $105.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $118.23. The company has a market capitalization of $193.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 13.98%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 62.01%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

